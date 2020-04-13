Janhvi Kapoor's new picture will make all relate to her mood as it fits into the quarantine mood. Janhvi Kapoor who has been seen sharing her pictures of lockdown with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor has dropped one new picture on her social media account.

Janhvi Kapoor’s new picture will make all relate to her mood as it fits into the quarantine mood. Janhvi Kapoor who has been seen sharing her pictures of lockdown with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor has dropped one new picture on her social media account. In the picture, she looks dull and confused as she has nothing to do and she is bored at home.

She looks so adorable in the picture that no one can get of their eyes from her. And her picture is totally relatable as everyone is feeling the same. Since March 25 everyone is following the lockdown and it is going to be very difficult for everyone to start at home and not meeting the family but it is the basic precaution that one can take. Although earlier Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo in which she was looking so happy and excited.

She shared a video where her sister Khushi Kapoor was biting her and not let her go. They were giving the typical sister goals and indeed they look so cute together. Well, there are changes of lockdown to get extended and it would be declared tomorrow after Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she has started her career with the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat. She performed in Dhadak and gained a lot of popularity. She was expected much as she is Sridevi’s daughter but many people are not satisfied when it comes to her mother’s ground. Well, her soli projects are also lined up, let’s see what will happen after lockdown crises go over.

