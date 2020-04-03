Coronavirus lockdown: Digital influencer cum ace artist, Jannat Zubair gives a home tour to her fans. In the video, she showcases her quarantine time table, which is distributed as follows-- cooking, cleaning and making tea for her father.

Coronavirus lockdown: Tik Tok star aka well-known artist, Jannat Zubair has worked in various popular serials like Tu Aashiqui, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Shani and many. Howbeit, this time she has hit the headline for her recent YouTube video, in which she gives a home tour to her viewers.

In the video, she showcases her quarantine time table, where she prepares tea for her father, cooks food and plays Uno with her younger brother. In the video, Jannat was seen preparing chappatis for her family. Indeed that’s the best way to set the time table during self-isolation.

Jannat also gives an everyday makeup tutorial for her fans. All and all its a must-watch video. More than 940K people follow her on YouTube, while on Instagram, she has a huge fan base of 15.1 million Instagram followers, with that she is also counted as Asia’s top digital influencer.

Watch the video here:

On the professional front, the diva is at its peak of her career, as she is associated with Aap Ke Aa Jane Se serial, where she is playing Pankti Singh role. She was also featured in some music albums like Fake Style Aeroplane, Ishq Farzi, Bhaiyya G, Naino Tale, Frooty Lagdi Hai, and Hello Hi.

Ever since the nation went under 21-day lockdown, amid coronavirus outbreak, shooting in Bollywood has been put on hold for a while. Meanwhile, celebs are bringing out new ideas to deal with the self-isolation, while some are honing on their cooking skills, while some are focusing more on fitness.

