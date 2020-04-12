Easter celebrations in India and around the world have taken a hit amid the coronavirus lockdown. People are staying within the premises of their homes to ensure the safety of not just themselves but also their closed ones as social distancing is the need of the hour. Popular television actor Jennifer Winget has now penned an emotional post on the festive occasion. Taking a trip down the memory lane, Jennifer shared old Easter photos on her Instagram account and said that it is an Easter-ish Easter.
In a long Instagram post, Jennifer Winget shared that she really misses her traditional Easter gatherings of friends, family and food. As she takes a trip down the memory lane, she is determined that she will make this Easter a memorable one. The actress shared that she has planned to celebrate the festive occasion indoors by loving and appreciating her closed ones and making things with what she has at home.
Taking an optimistic route, Jennifer Winget shared that we must not forget that Easter is all about hope. We might be alone right now but we are all in this together. She further urged everyone to hope and pray that we get out of this time stronger, wiser and kinder.
Also Read: Ramayan: Deepika Chikhalia shares behind the scenes group photo from sets, says we know what all we have left behind
Take a look at Jennifer Winget’s Easter post here:
View this post on Instagram
Its an Easter-ish Easter, indeed! And I am really missing my traditional Easter gathering of friends and family… and of course, the food! That scrumptious, table spread of good food! Taking a trip down memory lane of Easter over the years with my constants! But I am still determined – so let’s make this one, the one we’ll always remember. Will be celebrating indoors, Loving the one I have and appreciating the ones I cannot be with, even more. Making do with the things I have to build in whatever festivities I can. Like this painting here for example. It’s the best I could do. What started out with looking to paint real eggs, changed when I realised I am out of ‘em too! So drew up this piece of work instead. Lunch for two is now in the making…and I bet that will be a piece of art too! But in these unusual times, especially, let’s not forget that Easter is all about hope. We maybe alone in this, but are still in it together. Let’s hope and pray we all get through this stronger, wiser and a tad more kinder. Consider this our Good Friday, and after every Good Friday, there always comes an Easter Sunday…and it is only round the corner. Till then, continue to stay in and stay safe.
On the professional front, Jennifer Winget has carved a space for herself in the Television industry as one of the most talented and popular actresses. She is currently seen in Beyhadh 2 opposite Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary.
Also Read: Kirti Kulhari expresses her happiness on Four More Shots Please 2, says the theme of this season is colourful and universal
Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Mika Singh, Chahatt Khanna find love during quarantine?