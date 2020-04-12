Coronavirus lockdown: Actress Jennifer Winget has penned an emotional post on the occasion of Easter. In the post, the actress has said that she misses her traditional gathering of friends, family and food.

Easter celebrations in India and around the world have taken a hit amid the coronavirus lockdown. People are staying within the premises of their homes to ensure the safety of not just themselves but also their closed ones as social distancing is the need of the hour. Popular television actor Jennifer Winget has now penned an emotional post on the festive occasion. Taking a trip down the memory lane, Jennifer shared old Easter photos on her Instagram account and said that it is an Easter-ish Easter.

In a long Instagram post, Jennifer Winget shared that she really misses her traditional Easter gatherings of friends, family and food. As she takes a trip down the memory lane, she is determined that she will make this Easter a memorable one. The actress shared that she has planned to celebrate the festive occasion indoors by loving and appreciating her closed ones and making things with what she has at home.

Taking an optimistic route, Jennifer Winget shared that we must not forget that Easter is all about hope. We might be alone right now but we are all in this together. She further urged everyone to hope and pray that we get out of this time stronger, wiser and kinder.

Take a look at Jennifer Winget’s Easter post here:

On the professional front, Jennifer Winget has carved a space for herself in the Television industry as one of the most talented and popular actresses. She is currently seen in Beyhadh 2 opposite Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary.

