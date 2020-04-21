Coronavirus lockdown: Considering the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India, the government had announced a complete lockdown since March 25 and people are advised to stay at home to avoid transmission of the virus. Following the lockdown rules, the shoot related work of all shows and films has also come to a standstill. Recently, reports revealed that Jennifer Winget- Shiving Narang starrer Beyhadh 2, Ashnoor Kaur-Saisha Bajaj starrer Patiala Babes and Mudit Nayar-Simran Pareenja starrer Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein will go off air.

Revealing the reason behind their decision, the makers said that all the three shows are finite fictions and has a time-bound narrative so the channel has said that due to hault in the shoots due to the pandemic, the makers were unable to shoot the logical ends to the storylines so now it has been decided to terminate the three shows as of now.

Reacting on the news, Ashnoor Kaur revealed that she is still not able to digest the news as she no longer has to work with the same team. She added that though, she is really sad after listening to this, but she feels happy to play the role of Mini.

Patiala Babes producer Rajita Sharma said that due to lockdown the team is unable to shoot and there is no clue until when the position of shooting will resume back so the decision was taken mutually. Further, Beyhadh 2 producer Prateek Sharna also said that the entire team agrees’s with the channel’s decision in this unprecedented time.

