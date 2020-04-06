Coronavirus lockdown: To take you out from the boredom, here what Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget has something interesting in her kitty for you, join Grow Out challenge. Who so, will take the challenge won't cut his/her hair!

Jennifer Winget: Fed of boredom? Here’s what something interesting Beyhadh 2 actor Jennifer Winget has for you. In a recent video, she throws up a crazy Grow Out challenge on social media. Now you must be wondering what’s that– during this lockdown period who so will take the challenge will not cut his/her hair.

Jennifer got the idea, as she knows that during this lockdown period people will try to become hairstylists and which certainly can go wrong and some will end up hurting themselves. So, keeping this thing in mind, Jenny said, don’t do experimenting with your hair rather take Grow Out challenge.

The Grow Out Challenge has been generated by a haircare brand, associating with it, Jenny is now advocating this challenge to others. Meanwhile, she also posted an encouraging video urging her fans no to step outside from their homes–explaining the reason, as this is the only way to combat the spread of the virus.

Check the post here:

On the professional front, the diva is riding high in her career as her much moved serial Beyhadh 2 is garnering popularity for its intriguing plot. Though shooting has been shut down for a while, some of the backup episodes are running on television.

Reports said, the total TV viwership has spiked to 42 percent within a week, as TV is the only source of entertainment. In the show, Jennifer Winget as Maya Jai Singh, Ankit Siwach as Vikram Jaisingh (Maya’s husband), Shivin Narang as Rudra Roy, and Ashish Chaudhary as Mritunjaya Roy are in lead roles.

