Kalki Koechlin has shared a picture with her daughter Sappho, the photo is so adorable. You will leave yourself in big awe after watching the photo. Have a look.

Kalki Koechlin shared a cute picture with a newly born baby girl Sappho and seemed to spend some quality time with her baby. Kalki Koechlin who gave birth to the baby girl in the month of February through a water bath process made headlined because of the adorable picture. Nobody could take the eyes off from her giving birth to a baby. It was really mesmerizing to see someone giving life to a baby. The actress continuously shared her baby bump picture and another special occasion during pregnancy.

She has been so confident about her pregnancy and was all ready to keep a child. She maintained all her hygiene and precautions to keep the baby safe. And this quarantine is helping her to make some fabulous memories with her daughter. Undoubtedly, everyone will amaze to see the picture as they both look so cute together and the way they are looking at each other is just amazing. She said earlier that she was not sure about it and went for the test again but when the reports came positive again it was just a good feeling and I was so happy.

Kalki Koechlin has done many important roles and she has always known for her bold characters. She is a fun-loving actress and she always wanted to stay practical with things. Her character in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani slightly matches her, she is definitely a kind who spreads love. Well, everyone must look at the little munchkin, she is so adorable and looking like an angel.

The picture is a perfect mommy, beti dua. Well, in the quarantine you might be getting the chance to stay home and to spend time with your family so cherish your childhood memories and live them again.

