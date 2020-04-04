Coronavirus lockdown: One of the most loved actresses Kangana Ranaut is living the best self-isolation time with family. The diva shared a blissful photo all the way from Manali, where she was seen enjoying Maa Ki Haath Ki Champi. See photo

Coronavirus lockdown: Actress Kangana Ranaut is living the best self-isolation time in her Manali home with family. However, she is quite active on social media as on a daily basis she shares every update of her life. Recently she posted a photograph with mother, where she was seen enjoying oil massage ‘Champi’ given by her mom.

The post reads, here’s a nostalgia photo, thanks to Kangana and her mother. It’s a special oil made by Chuli which is found in the mountains. In the photo, the actress with her mother was seen enjoying the Manali view, which is indeed blissful. The highlight of the photo was, Kangana was seen wearing black salwar kameez while her mother was in a blue one, completing her look with a cashmere sweater.

Within no time, Kangana fans showered love upon mother-daughter Jodi and called them adorable. A user wrote: Kangana is a true desi girl, the oil is quite good for hair. Keep smiling. While another user wrote: lovely view, wish to enjoy the view just like her. A third user wrote: Best place to isolate from the world.

Check the post here:

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood has joined hand to fight the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. Kangana who is always known for her fearless and bold statements has came forward and contributed Rs 25 lakh to PM-CARES Fund. She also helped breadwinners and donated food grains to them. The donation news was announced by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel.

Check the post here:

Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity pic.twitter.com/oNEif6I2Uj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App