Coronavirus lockdown: Kapil Sharma reveals that his daughter Anayra Sharma must be bored of seeing him and might think that her father is jobless.

Coronavirus lockdown: This won’t be wrong to say that comedian Kapil Sharma is making the most of his time spending with his three-month-old daughter Anayra Sharma. From celebrating his birthday with his family, taking part in PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to taking part in Ashtami rituals at his place, Kapil Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to make this lockdown his family time as he is enjoying every minute staying at home.

Recently, while interacting he revealed that his entire schedule is with his daughter as he gets up with her, plays with her and most of the time, he is with her. He added that Anayra Sharma might be tired and bored with him as all the time she is with him and might think that her dad is jobless.

He added that since the time, Anayra Sharma is born, he is under lockdown as he hardly stepped out for two weeks for all the important shoots. He further added that he doesn’t realize when his entire day passes away as most of the time he is busy with her. Earlier, in an interview, he revealed that now Anayra has started recognizing him and that feeling is great.

Talking about the scenario of the country, Kapil Sharma earlier praised PM Modi’s initiative and revealed that social distancing is the only weapon to save yourself amid this coronavirus pandemic and urged people to stay at home. Further, he also revealed certain precautions which he is taking to safeguard his family.

