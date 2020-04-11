Coronavirus lockdown: Kapil Sharma is reportedly all set to treat the audiences with new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Reports say that Kapil will shoot the new episodes at his house.

Coronavirus lockdown: Good news for all Kapil Sharma fans. Despite the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in India, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback on Indian Television with fresh episodes. Latest reports say that Kapil Sharma is determined to bring back the laughter mania in Indian households with his crackling jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show during coronavirus lockdown. He has planned to shoot the new episodes of the comedy show at home and will shoot it without a live audience. If the plan comes into place, it will be one of the firsts for the Kapil Sharma Show.

Originally, The Kapil Sharma Show is shot in a studio in the presence of a live audience and Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest. In the show, the comedian is also joined by other actors like Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek among many others. It will also be interesting to see if the rest of the star cast join Kapil Sharma in the fresh episodes and how.

To amp up the comedy quotient on Indian Television, Comedian couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya have also decided to come up with a new comedy show on Colors titled Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, which will air on Monday to Friday at 8 pm from April 13.

Also Read: Priyank Sharma confirms dating Benafsha Soonawalla since 2.5 years, says they fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle

Also Read: Coronavirus: Aamir Khan extends gratitude towards frontline workers for serving nation

Speaking about their upcoming project, Bharti Singh recently told a news portal that Hum Tum Aur Quarantine will be based on funny situations that one faces at home during lockdown. The couple is also shooting for the show from their home.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejjaswi Prakash puts herself in elimination stunt to save Shivin Narang

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App