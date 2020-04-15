Karan Singh Grover and Karan Veer Bohra recalled their fun memories from the super hit shows Sharrarat and Dil Mil Gaye amidst lockdown. In the past few weeks, many channels have relaunched their iconic shows because of lockdown and because of the film and television industry is shut down for new shoots. Initially, the Ministry of Information has asked channels to re telecast their best shows to keep people entertain amid lockdown. It started with the ancient channels on Doordarshan, Mahabharat and Ramayana.

Ramayana tuned out to be the hight TRP turner on its premier day. After that many other shows also get back to the television according to their liking among the audience. Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti’s show Qubool Hai is back on television, Hum Paanch, star’s Mahabharat, Siya Ke Raam, Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and many other shows are back during the lockdown. After watching their telecast of the shows the stars got nostalgic. They also recalled their memories from their most iconic shows.

Out of which Dil Mill Gaye actor Karan Singh Grover recalled his memory from his mega-successful show. Also, Karanveer Bohra recalled his iconic show and the most entertaining Sharrarat. Sharrarat has been everyone’s favourite at that time. And the magical show brings out to be the magical one for the audience. Everyone started believing in magic and the college romance by Karan Vert Bohra was also a big hit.

Talking about Karan Singh Grover Dil Mil Gye, it has been shot among the doctors and the medical interns. The show is a perfect example for the lovers as it always turned out to be the fabulous love story on screen. If you are also missing those fabulous shows now you can watch them again.

