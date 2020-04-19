Coronavirus lockdown: Karanveer Bohra's kids enjoyed quarantine with father and seemed to give him some special treatment. Karanveer Bohra shared some pictures, he has been seen to have a salon treatment by the kids.

Coronavirus lockdown: Karanveer Bohra’s kids enjoyed quarantine with father and seemed to give him some special treatment. Karanveer Bohra shared some pictures, he has been seen to have a salon treatment by the kids. He has been seen wearing a face mask and giving some quarantine sessions to us. He has put a mask on his face to give relax and pamper it. The kids were also seen putting some nail paints on Krans hands. It is very interesting to see them enjoying themselves in such a way.

Karanveer Bohra who always stayed in the limelight for his extravagant performances but he also stayed in the limelight for his commendable approach to the social aspects. In recent days we have seen that Karan Veer Bohra got angry with US President Donald Trump as he warned India for consequences. He said that if you want something you must be humble you can’t get everything forcefully. He said that he won’t take it forcefully. He said that India is standing with its Prime Minister and during this quarantine, India will take of itself.

KaranVeer Bohra has made his impression just after his first show Sharrarat and then just did not stop to give back to back hits. He has also been seen performing negative roles. His performance in the show Qubool Hai was appreciated by a huge audience. Well, Karan Veer us totally opposite to his that character as we have seen him in Bigg Boss season 12 alongside Deepika Kakkar and Sreesanth.

