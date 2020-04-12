Coronavirus Lockdown: After his famous monologue, Kartik Aaryan has started a new series titled Koki Poochega on YouTube. In the first episode, the actor can be seen interviewing one of India's first coronavirus survivors. Watch video here:-

Coronavirus lockdown: Kartik Aaryan, who is touted as one of the busiest actors in Bollywood, is making the most out of his time in quarantine. Ever since the lockdown has started, the actor has been coming up with fresh and unique ideas to keep his fans engaged. Be it delivering a Pyaar Ka Punchnama inspired monologue on following the guidelines of the lockdown to sharing his day to day routine wherein he is seen doing household chores, Kartik definitely knows to keep everyone entertained on social media.

In an addition to all of these activities, Kartik Aaryan has now started a new series on YouTube titled Koki Puchega. The series will boast of several interviews of those who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus in India. This includes not just the survivors but also heathline workers.

Kartik Aaryan has already shared the first episode of Koki Puchega on YouTube. In the first episode, Kartik is seen interviewing Sumiti Singh, one of India’s first coronavirus survivors from Ahemdabad. Sumiti has shared that she developed early symptoms of coronavirus after returning from Finland. She completely isolated herself from her family members until she recovered and could save rest of her family members from catching the virus.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. His upcoming films include Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

