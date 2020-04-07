Coronavirus Lockdown: Television actor Erica Fernandes has shared why she has not been sharing makeup and light-hearted videos on her YouTube channel during coronavirus lockdown. The actor has about 1.2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak resulting in a 21-day lockdown in India, everyone has found different ways to distract themselves from boredom and sadness. For some, it is cooking and cleaning. Meanwhile, for others, it is exploring their hidden talent. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes, on the other hand, has decided to utilise her time in doing something useful and helpful. In a recent interaction with a news portal, Erica revealed the reason why she has not been posting makeup and other light hearted videos on her social media accounts or YouTube.

Erica Fernandes said that one of the best things that people can do during these uncertain times is to educate themselves and others about how they should deal with the situation. She felt that she can help several others by sharing information on how one can prevent themselves from getting infected with the deadly virus.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor emphasised that she understands better by watching something rather than just reading, she decided to do the same and make social media videos on selective important topics. Be it the right way of washing hands, what to eat during this time or how to sanitise essential items, she has been trying to enlighten people to take this time seriously.

Along with being an actor, Erica Fernandes is also a YouTuber and has been sharing several fun videos with her fans from a long time. Some of the popular videos on her channel include her makeup routine, what is her bag among many others. The actor has about 1.2 million subscribers on her YouTube account.

