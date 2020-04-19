Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthan is one of the most dashing, hot and appealing actors of the television. In no time he has made a huge fan following for himself with his extravagant looks and his soulful acting.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthan is one of the most dashing, hot and appealing actors of the television. In no time he has made a huge fan following for himself with his extravagant looks and his soulful acting. He attracts the audience with his amazing personality. And the way he delivers the dialogues t looks that he has gone int the character and makes it even more realistic. Indeed he is one of the perfectionists in the television industry.

Parth Samthan loves dancing and his moves are even more catchy. Earlier we have seen him matching moves with dancing diva Shakti Mohan, and he has also given performances on a national platform that made his fans fall for him. This time you will be amazed watching him into the footsteps of Hrithik Roshan as he recreated song Ghungroo from the film War.

Parth Samthan is undoubtedly is a permanent crush to this generation, his pictures and videos will definitely leave you in awe. However, the show has been paused due to the coronavirus outbreak. Amid lockdown shooting of all the shows and movies have been put on hold. Amid lockdown, the old shows are telecasting on television, however, people are enjoying them but they are indeed missing their current favourites.

Parth Samthan has been interacting with the fans through social media while coronavirus lockdown. His video on song Ghungroo is a must-watch, also he has shared some other routines. For more telly updates stay tuned to NewsX.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App