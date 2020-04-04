Coronavirus lockdown: India's much-loved comedy shows Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are all set to make a comeback on Indian Television. The shows will be aired on Star Bharat from April 6.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Indian audiences have found an escape in old yet much-loved television shows that have made a comeback on television. From refreshing their memory to taking them on a ride of nostalgia, the shows are not only riding high on a lot of love but also sky-rocketing TRPs. The latest shows to join in the list are none other than Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. It is no secret that Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai acquired its own massive fanbase owing to its impressive direction, amazing performances and situational comedy.

The official Twitter handle of Star Bharat tweeted that Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is coming back on Indian Television after 16 years. The show will premiere on April 6 on Star Bharat and will be telecasted at 10 am every morning. Meanwhile, Khichdi, which is coming back after 18 years, will be premiere on Star Bharat right an hour after at 11 am.

Directed and Aatish Kapadia, Khichdi made its debut on Indian Television on September 10, 2002. The show revolved around the goofiness and madness of Parekh family. What made the show distinct was its weirdly funny characters, who were Tulsidas Parekh, Praful Parekh, Hansa Parekh, Jayshree Parekh, Himanshu Seth, Chakki Parekh and Jackky Parekh. On the other hand, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai debuted on Star One on November 1. Created by Jamnadas Majethia, the show comprised of key characters Maya Majumdar Sarabhai, Saahil Sarabhai and Monisha Sarabhai.

16 साल बाद, इंद्रवदन आ रहा है आप से मिलने फिर एक बार!

देखिए ''साराभाई Vs साराभाई'', 6 अप्रैल से, हर-रोज़ सुबह 10 बजे, सिर्फ़ STAR भारत पर!#KhichdiwithSarabhais pic.twitter.com/iGkpoUFxmO — STAR भारत (@StarBharat) April 3, 2020

Along with Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, the shows that have made a comeback on Indian television include Ramayan, Mahabharat, CID, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaktimaan, Circus and Dekh Bhai Dekh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App