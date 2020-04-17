Kapil Sharma is one of the most entertaining shows on television and has always remained in limelight because of its commendable content and because of its outstanding performance on tv.

Kapil Sharma is one of the most entertaining shows on television and has always remained in limelight because of its commendable content and because of its outstanding performance on tv. Kiku Sharda aka Palak is also one of the most popular characters from Kapil Sharma Show, he has revealed that judge Archana Puran Singh already knows the jokes that cracked on the stage.

She saw rehearsals and many more. Basically, she does not receive anything new on stage because she got intact with all performances that are going to be performed on stage. Well, her reactions to all the content are not unexpected or not fake because anyone could laugh over Kapil Sharma’s jokes again and again. The show has been framed in such a manner that all age groups enjoyed it and people loved it even after watching it for the second time. Archana Puran Singh has also unveiled some crazy videos from her home that will leave you all in splits.

Kapil Sharma also enjoying lockdown days with family but she also planned a lockdown show from home and tried to entertain the audience who is getting bored at home. It is a crazy initiate by the famous comedian. Kapil Sharma has a huge fan following and these days he has been immensely enjoyo=ing this popularity. The actor, the comedian has been seen doing a lot of effort to entertain the audience. He has also been seen sharing some cute pictures of a baby girl enjoying with wife Ginni Sharma.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App