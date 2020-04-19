Kratika Sengar and Ulka Gupta’s hit show Jhansi Ki Raani will be back on television after 11 years. Ulka Gupta has played the young Rani Laxmi Bai or she played the character of Manu aka Manikarnika. She has done such a great job that everyone has got attracted to the show. The visualisation and the story of the show have also been a reason that might attract the audience.

Such periodic drama has not been made earlier to Jhansi Ki Rani and the shows that are made after Jhansi Ki Rani on the same concept did not perform that good. After that, Kratika Sengar entered into the show to perform adult Rani Laxmi Bai. It was her first show and she was not that ambitious to acting as she mentioned in many of her interviews. She has learnt a lot during the show and got fall in love acting. However, people doubted her initially, because Ulka has set such an image that it was very difficult to perform in a similar manner.

But undoubtedly she proved everyone wrong and turned out to be the most suitable girl for the show. After doing Rani Laxmi Bai in Zee Tv’s Jhansi Ki Raani she has done many other shows. Kratika Sengar has been last seen with Sharad in a love show. They both had shares phenomenal chemistry and won the hearts of the audience. Talking about Ulka she has been again taken in the same show because of fan following and commendable acting.

