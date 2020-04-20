Coronavirus lockdown: Actor Krystle D Souza has shared a hilarious TikTok on social media talking about her ex. After the video, fans have started asking her if she is referring to Karan Tacker.

The time in quarantine has made many celebrities to put their life out there on social media and connect with their fans much before than before. While many are cooking, cleaning, working out and exploring their hidden talents, there are also a bunch of celebrities are entertaining their fans on TikTok and television actor Krystle D Souza is one of them. Going strong on the app with almost 2 million followers, Krystle D Souza’s TikTok captures every mood that one might be experiencing during self isolation.

Recently, Krystle D Souza released a TikTok video in which she can be seen mocking her ex. She lip-syncs that her ex used to say that he can’t live without her but he is still alive and is roaming around. She captioned this TikTok as Ex Files. Soon after the actress shared the video, fans started asking her if she is talking about Karan Tacker.

Even though Karan Tacker and Krystle D Souza never confirmed their relationship, it was strongly believed that the duo are dating. Speaking about their bond, Karan Tacker recently said in an interview with a news portal that they are not in touch with each other. They never said that they separated due to personal differences but he wouldn’t like to divulge into further details.

Also Read: Lockdown: Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira Kashyap take humorous rapid-fire quiz, spill all the beans related to their happy marriage, watch

On the professional front, Krystle D Souza will be seen in the upcoming film Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Prior to which, she was seen in Alt Balaji’s web series Fittrat.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Surbhi Chandna raises temperature in a glamorous photoshoot at home with sister

Also Read: Karan Kundrra on breakup rumours with Anusha Dandekar: We are still together

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App