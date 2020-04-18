Coronavirus lockdown: Hina Khan is one of the most television celebrities among all the actresses. Kunaal Roy Kapoor praises Hina Khan, here is why.

Coronavirus lockdown: Hina Khan is one of the most television celebrities among all the actresses. She has started her career with television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Even after many years show touched the TRP to the peak. Although Hina Khan being Akshara garnered love and left the show over to the new generation.

Hina Khan after coming out of the show become even more strong personality and did back to back projects to impress the audience. Hina Khan after receiving love from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai entered Bigg Boss season 11, though she did not win the show she won hearts. She grabbed the attention of many that make her even more popular.

In a recent interview actor, Kunaal Kapoor also praised Hina Khan for her amazing work and he said that he is absolutely dedicated to her work and she takes very less time to get enrolled with this. After that Hina Khan has been seen in the character of the most iconic villain of the television industry Komolika. She steps into the character of Urvashi Dholakia from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Hina impressed everyone in no time and leave an impression that one can forget. Although she did not stay long to this character. She moved for her new project and made her Bollywood debut with horror film Hacked. She has also been seen in a music video with Priyaank titled Ranjhana. The song also goes super hit and loved by the audience.

