Coronavirus lockdown: After PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown all across the nation. Now Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted that classic TV shows like Mahabharat, Circus, and Byomkesh Bakshi will re-telecast on March 28. The tweet reads: Watch Ramayan at 12 noon, Mahabharat at 7 pm from today. From 9 am to 9 pm tune DD national.

Indeed that’s a perfect strategy to hook the viewers to the TV screens and not letting them out during the spread of novel coronavirus. This step has been taken for all who are getting bored sitting at home and want to step out of their house.

However, some more shows have had been added to the list like Colors channel is bringing back Belan Wali Bahu, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, and Dil Se Dil Tak shows. While on Zee TV Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Baarish, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, such shows will be telecast.

Whereas, Star plus will on air Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, RadhaKrihshn, and Hostages ( A Hotstar web series). These shows are the highest TRP gainers of all time, meanwhile, producer of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai, Binafer Kohli said, Currently, we have Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan episode that will be run till the end of this month. They will also re-run of some episode which fetched good TRP.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer, Asit Modi also planning in the same way and said, they are looking for great ideas for the people in lockdown. Talking about the overall positive cases in India, it is 873 and death troll jumped to 19.

News X is requesting its readers to stay indoors and be safe.

