Mahi Vij shares a cute first ever photoshoot of the little munchkin. He posted his daughter Tara’s baby photoshoot on Instagram with an overwhelming caption. The baby looks so cute and charming as she was wearing a pink colour dress. She was not looking less than a princess. Baby girl Tara can be a number of times with parents Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. They posted many pictures of the baby girl. At times keeping her in hands, celebrating her one-month bday and more.

The couple bought a beautiful cake for a little munchkin and made her day. The baby looks so cute and so adorable that no one can take away the eyes from her. She is just adorable and Mahhi’s and Jay’s inbox got filled with wishes on her post. Mahhi Vij also changed her Instagram handle, she kept is Mahhi Vij, Tara with a heart. It looks really cute.

Well, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been seen in an episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. They came to help Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill to find out the suitable couple for them. In of the episodes of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Jay Bhanushali and Paras Chhabra also get into the heated argument.

Jay Bhanushali showed him some reality check videos from his girls. The female contestants were not happy from Paras Chhabra as they felt that he was still with Mahira Sharma by his heart and does not want to get out of that comfort zone. When Jay Bhanushali showed him, he suggested being more careful. He lashed out and misbehaved with Jay Bhanushali as well. Jay also told a media platform that he does not deserve it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App