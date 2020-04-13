Love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are spending quality time with each other and enjoying the quarantine time. They cook food for each other and share it with fans to.

Love birds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are spending quality time with each other and enjoying the quarantine time. They cook food for each other and share it with fans to. Earlier we have seen that Malaika Arora was cooking delicious food and updates it in her Instagram, she said that she loved cooking but did not get time to for a long time now she is cooking and feeling happy.

It seemed that Bollywood couples are actually enjoying holidays as they get rare time with the family now they are doing what they always wanted to do but were not getting time for it. In a recent post, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of dessert made by Malaika Arora and made a beautiful heart on the picture behind that he wrote love. The picture says it all, it clearly said that the delicious dessert was made by none other that but Malaika Arora.

Well, the couple always remains in limelight because of their bonding and their life for each other. A number of times Arjun Kapoor states how much he loves her. He has said a number of times that Malaika has changed her life and it has become so different. He is loving the new Arjun Kapoor and credit is all to Malaika Arora. Well, they are enjoying time at quarantine and it looks really amazing them posting pictures. For more details on coronavirus, lockdown stay tuned to NEWSX.

