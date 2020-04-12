The time in quarantine has allowed everyone extra time to explore their hidden talent, take care of themselves and some extra time with family. In the case of Singer Mika Singh and television actor Chahatt Khanna, the situation is a little different as the duo have found love in quarantine. Given the fact that Mika and Chahatt live in the same building, the duo have been spending a lot of time together during lockdown and treating their fans with some adorable photos, which have sparked dating rumours on social media.

It all started after Chahatt Khanna shared a couple of sun-kissed photos with Mika Singh on her Instagram account in which the two can be seen twinning in black. As the duo pose for a picture perfect photo, Chahatt mentioned hashtags #quarantinelove and #love in the caption.

Mika Singh also shared snaps on his Instagram stories in which Chahatt can be seen making gol gappe for him. The video is followed by a picture in which Mika can be seen kissing Chahatt’s hand. Looking at the photos and videos, fans have started asking the duo if they are actually dating.

However, it is not what it seems like. In a recent interview with a news portal, Chahatt Khanna revealed that since they live next-doors, they are all set to collaborate for a song titled Quarantine Love. They are shooting for the song indoors and dating rumours are a part of their promotional tactic.

