Coronavirus lockdown: Mika Singh has shared a playful video on social media in which he can be seen pillow fighting with Chahatt Khanna. The duo recently featured in a song titled Quarantine Love.

Singer Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna’s Quarantine Love is taking social media by a storm. Ever since the lockdown has started, the duo have found themselves in the spotlight for their sizzling chemistry. From cooking for each other, twinning for photos to Mika going down on the knees for Chahatt, their love story presents a fairytale romance during lockdown. However, Chahatt Khanna has clarified that their closeness is only a way to promote their latest song Quarantine Love.

Released just a week back, Quarantine Love is a mashup of retro Bollywood romantic songs and has already crossed 3 million views on YouTube. To promote the song, Mika Singh has now shared an adorable TikTok video in which him and Chahatt can be seen pillow fighting.

The video features Mika Singh and Chahatt Khanna indulging in a cute fight while playing cards, which leads to a pillow fight. They are also seen twinning in Black and Blue outfits. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Mika has asked everyone to make videos on the song on Instagram and TikTok. But, the comment section under the post is disabled.

Addressing their dating rumours, Chahatt Khanna had recently told a news portal that she and Mika Singh are not dating. They have shot a single titled Quarantine Love and the all the pictures are for promoting the song. They have shot the song in his house because they are neighbours. The actress further said that creating a question in everyone’s mind was a part of their promotional strategy.

