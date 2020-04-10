Coronavirus lockdown: Keeping life at risk, policemen’s of all the states and union territories are serving the country fearlessly. Praising hard work and dedication of Mumbai police, Bollywood celebrities wrote a thanking note on Twitter with an inspirational video.

The video showcases the life of Mumbai police, how they are working 24×7 to serve their nation. Actor Ajay Devgn shared the video on Twitter, just after that other celebs– Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Ayushmann Khurrana applauded their great work in the time of coronavirus crisis. However, the Mumbai police gave an epic reply to each of their tweets with a filmi twist to it.

To Arjun Kapoor, the tweet reads, to million of Ishaqzaades in the cities, take all measures for safety from COVID-19. While to Shahid Kapoor, Mumbai police wrote, Mumbaikars can extend their support with their Shaandaar way in obeying the lockdown, and by making plans related to Jab We Met.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police gave a hilarious response to Alia by writing, hope all are Raazi with her and won’t disembark in any Gully. Take care of your Dear Zindagi. Whereas, to Abhishek Bachchan’s reads, following the footsteps of ACP Jai Dixit to ensure safety, soon the situation will come to normalcy with a DHOOM, all have to abide the rules without Dus Bahaane.

On the verified Twitter handle, Mumbai police shared an emotional video, asking them if they get the opportunity to stay indoors what they would have done, to which some express their desire to take rest and spend time with family.

