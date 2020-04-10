Coronavirus lockdown: Bollywood actors-- Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn share a thinking note on twitter, to which Mumbai Police give a hilarious replies, check the post here.

Coronavirus lockdown: Keeping life at risk, policemen’s of all the states and union territories are serving the country fearlessly. Praising hard work and dedication of Mumbai police, Bollywood celebrities wrote a thanking note on Twitter with an inspirational video.

The video showcases the life of Mumbai police, how they are working 24×7 to serve their nation. Actor Ajay Devgn shared the video on Twitter, just after that other celebs– Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Ayushmann Khurrana applauded their great work in the time of coronavirus crisis. However, the Mumbai police gave an epic reply to each of their tweets with a filmi twist to it.

To Arjun Kapoor, the tweet reads, to million of Ishaqzaades in the cities, take all measures for safety from COVID-19. While to Shahid Kapoor, Mumbai police wrote, Mumbaikars can extend their support with their Shaandaar way in obeying the lockdown, and by making plans related to Jab We Met.

Check the post here:

Thank you, @akshaykumar for this heartfelt message. We are able to do what we do because we are never alone in this war. There's a much bigger army of Mumbaikars doing all that they can – from home. The whole of Mumbai is by our side. And for that – #DilSeThankYou Mumbaikars https://t.co/6TFrzZRYwm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Taking no ‘half’ measures to ensure safety from #corona in Mumbai – a city with millions of ‘Ishaqzaades’ in love with it! https://t.co/fvwRIoAk5l — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police gave a hilarious response to Alia by writing, hope all are Raazi with her and won’t disembark in any Gully. Take care of your Dear Zindagi. Whereas, to Abhishek Bachchan’s reads, following the footsteps of ACP Jai Dixit to ensure safety, soon the situation will come to normalcy with a DHOOM, all have to abide the rules without Dus Bahaane.

Just taking the ‘ACP Jai Dixit’ route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon – that too, with a ‘Dhoom’! All Mumbaikars need to do is not make ‘Dus Bahaane’ about going out unnecessarily! https://t.co/USkaUrnbCE — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

The most ‘Shaandaar’ support Mumbaikars can provide right now is to stay at home. And make plans for what all we would do together ‘Jab We Meet’ post #lockdown #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/OrliU3BtXZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Mumbaikars, we hope you all are 'Raazi' with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all! https://t.co/WcGui5iYUS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

On the verified Twitter handle, Mumbai police shared an emotional video, asking them if they get the opportunity to stay indoors what they would have done, to which some express their desire to take rest and spend time with family.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

