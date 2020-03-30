Coronavirus lockdown: A video of Rashami Desai is now going viral on social media in which she can be seen sweeping the floor. The actor is also being trolled for doing the household chore with full face of makeup.

After being locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for four months, Television actor Rashami Desai, among many of her co-contestants, have found themselves back within the confines of their house, owing to a nationwide lockdown due to novel coronavirus-COVID-19. Amidst this down-time of rejuvenation, a video of Rashami has gone viral on the Internet in which she can be seen sweeping the floor dressed in white kurta and denims.

While a lot of her fans have expressed their happiness of seeing Rashami in a completely different avatar, many have trolled on social media. From trolling her for sweeping the floor in a full-face of makeup to her white kurta getting dirty while she is doing the chore, social media users have all different things to say.

Not just Rashami, rest of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have also shared how they are spending their time during quarantine. A video surfacing on social media shows Himanshi Khurana dancing on a Punjabi song with a dupatta while another shows Sidharth Shukla doing household chores like cooking and washing dishes. Asim Riaz, on the other hand, has been treating fans with pictures of his ripped body.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor informs fans she is not in ICU, hopes to test negative next time

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee defends Sidharth Shukla amid war of words with Sidnaaz fans

Coming back to Rashami Desai, the actress is back on the small screen with Naagin 4. Stepping into the role of a shape shifting Naagin, Rashami essays the role of Shalaka, who has entered into the lives of Dev and Brinda to create more problems and has a hidden motive. Reports are also rife that Sidharth Shukla will also be joining the starcast of Naagin 4 soon.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Hina Khan shares her sketch inspired by the current scenario of the country under 21 days lockdown, take a look

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App