It seems like even the most successful shows of Indian television are not spared from the impact of COVID-19. Even since the nationwide lockdown has been announced, the shooting of all shows, web series and films is on a halt. As uncertainty looms large over the entire industry, the producers of several shows have decided to end their shows abruptly, causing distress among its fans.

After shows like Nazar 2, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes among many others, it seems like Naagin 4, which stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai, is also going to same fate but only to return with a season 5.

Reports are rife that Naagin 4 might go off air once the lockdown is lifted. The makers of the film have already started planning for Naagin 5 and it will boast of a new star cast. Moreover, it is likely that Rashami Desai’s character Shalakha will not even be taken forward because the channel and producers want to keep their budget low.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan expresses grief over his aunt’s sad demise

Also Read: Anil Kapoor is fun and has so much positive energy, says actor Regina Cassandra

With this, several demands have been made to Maharashta CM Uddhav Thackeray to allow shootings to resume. Once it is allowed, the landscape of Indian Television will surely change with many old shows moving out to pave way for new ones. Before the lockdown, we had seen how Brinda and Dev’s love story meets a major road bump with Shalakha’s entry. Dev and Shalakha get married but the latter seems to have entered their life with a hidden motive. There were also reports that Sidharth Shukla might join the starcast of Naagin 4 but everything has come to a standstill as of now.

Also Read: Veteran actor Kiran Kumar on testing positive for COVID-19: I am asymptomatic, self quarantined at home since 10 days

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App