Coronavirus lockdown: This won’t be wrong to say that lockdown is the only measure to save yourself from the outbreak of coronavirus. Further, PM Modi’s urge to practice social distancing is the only way left for the citizens of the country in these 21 days of lockdown. But it seems that the celebrities are enjoying this lockdown by spending time with their families and performing the task which normally they can’t do.

Recently, Bollywood actress Nehaa Pendse shared photos from her intense workout sessions being held in the staircase of her apartment. Now, it seems that the hottie is best utilizing her time by doing things that she loves as she is a gym freak. Moreover, some hours back, Nehha Pendse also urged people to follow their routine sitting at homes without falling lethargic. No doubt, her workout video has also motivated her fans to do exercises at home.

Not just Nehha Pendse but Television actress Hina Khan also shared some pictures from her cardio session being held at the staircase of her apartment. In the videos and photos shared by her in her Instagram story, Hina Khana is seen doing stairs and other warm-up exercises to heat up her body.

Also Read: DD National’s Ramayana to re-telecast on television after 33 years amid the national lockdown

Take a look at Nehha Pendse and Hina Khan photos here—

Not just this, Hina Khan is also entertaining herself by video-calling her Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast that includes Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand. Not just Hina Khan and Nehha Pendse, other actors like Devollena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Akanksha Puri, and Surbhi Jyoti are also seen sharing videos of their self-quarantine.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App