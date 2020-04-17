Nia Sharma speaks about her problems, she talks on hair loss and acne. She said that she faced a huge problem for acne when she was in class 9 and she has turned out to be the acne kid.

Nia Sharma speaks about her problems, she talks on hair loss and acne. She said that she faced a huge problem for acne when she was in class 9 and she has turned out to be the acne kid. But since then she has begun with some serious diet and work out. She has planned everything for herself and maintains her looks. She has been asked if she doesn’t crave for things, she said that no, not at all she doesn’t crave for things because it hardly matters for her. She follows a healthy diet and it is her normal diet now and perfectly suits her.

Undoubtedly, she is one of the sexiest ladies in Asia. She said that she got everything by her efforts and now things are absolutely normal for her. She said her mother cooks for her and her fridge also remained full of mom cooked dishes. But she quit everything and got stuck to her diet. She also faces hair loss due to the lack of nutrients and less meal intake. Talking about Nia Sharma she has been doing the lead role in Naagin 4, before lockdown and receiving immense love form the audience.

She played the character of Brinda who was struggling with her past life, her mothers’ revenge was the only aim. Whereas she got stuck when she found her best friend or Husband out to be her enemy. However, the show was doing much better and took the hike but amid lockdown, everything got shut. Although Nia Sharma is doing good with her quarantine days, she is still on her planned diet and doing her regular work out.

