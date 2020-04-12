Coronavirus lockdown: Pankaj Kapur's iconic show Office Office is all set to make a comeback amid coronavirus lockdown. The show will be re-run on Sab Tv. Read all the details here-

It’s time to rejoice as another iconic comedy show of Indian Television is all set to make a comeback during coronavirus lockdown. Amid reports of lockdown extension, the makers of the show Office Office have decided to take the viewers on a ride of nostalgia. In a latest post, SAB TV channel has announced that Office Office will re-run on the small screen from April 13 every Monday to Friday at 6pm and 10:30 pm.

For the unversed, Office Office featured Bollywood actor Pankaj Kapur in a lead role, who essayed the plight of a common man named Mussadi Lal. His interaction with government office officials make up hilarious situations, which form the crux of the show. Other actors who featured in the show were Asawari Joshi, Sanjay Mishra, Deven Bhojani, Hemant Pandey, Manoj Pahwa and Eva Grover.

Actor Deven Bhojani, who played Patel in Office Office, recently reacted to the news of Office Office’s re-run and told a news portal that it feels great to know that Office Office is making a comeback. They made the show in 2001-2002 so it is making a comeback after almost two decades. He added that the show is as relatable as it was back then.

Agar meetings wala apna woh daftar aur machine wali coffee ki yaad sataye toh bhi aap bahar na aaye! Kyunki India ka favourite office khud aa raha hai aapke ghar! Dekhiye #OfficeOffice Som-Shukr raat 10:30 baje aur shaam 6 baje sirf Sony SAB par! @neevigo pic.twitter.com/rjUgg8TdcO — SAB TV (@sabtv) April 11, 2020

Along with Office Office, several other shows like Hum Paanch, Khichdi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, CID, Circus, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan among many others have also made a comeback on our television screens. If the latest reports are to be believed, the lockdown will be extended till April 30. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

