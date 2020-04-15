Coronavirus lockdown: To spread awareness among people related to COVID-19, Pune Police came up with a creative idea to explain the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Coronavirus lockdown: In the coronavirus crisis, front line workers are standing like a brick wall to protect the nation. From police to medical staff all are risking their lives to save ours. Midst of all, police brought new creative ways to spread awareness related to the contagious virus with a bit of filmi tadhka.

Sounds interesting, the poster shared on the Pune Police official twitter handle will brief all. To inspire people, a photoshopped poster of Ghajini with a mask was used to make people wear the mask whilst steeping outside to purchase essential items.

Another poster was shared of 13 Reasons Why from an English web series with a twist of a menacing sign of not to step outside. Indeed, that’s quite a good way to make people learn the importance of maintaining social distancing.

1. Wear a mask

2. Practice social distancing

3. Wash hands frequently You don’t need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you?#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/CbJmLB9KoB — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor shared a thanking note on twitter to which Mumbai police gave hilarious replies in a filmi way.

Check the post here:

Many a roads meet & diverge. But we – we will take none of them to travel by. And that will make all the difference.#OnGuardAgainstCorona pic.twitter.com/CKH1Yd3GKB — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 15, 2020

However, some actors also condemned the act of attacking policemen while doing their duties. Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana through her recent post raised their voice and wrote a note on all those who are still not respecting the work front liners are doing for the nation. The actors urged their fans to respect them for the work they are doing for society.

Currently, Maharastra is the worst-hit state in India by COVID- 19 with the total number of cases, 2,687 with the death toll of 178. Till now 259 has been recovered from the virus, according to the Health Ministry.

Stay Home Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/jUq2qTLekj — Pune City Traffic Police (@PuneCityTraffic) April 15, 2020

