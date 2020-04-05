Coronavirus lockdown: Actor Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, Shreya Ghoshal, Kangana Ranaut joined the #9pm9am session by lighting lamps, diyas, candles at her home. See photos here

Coronavirus lockdown: When Globally people are not only affected by novel coronavirus but dealing with depression too, as continually people are lockdown in their homes for weeks. Keeping in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to light diyas, candles, torchlight as a gesture to support front line workers and to give hope that soon COVID-19 crisis will end!

Bollywood supported PM’s call and light lamps in their balconies. Actor Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted holding a candle outside his home and supported the #9pm9minute movement. Whereas, Akshay Kumar shared his picture on Instagram holding a candle and captioned it: we together will come out from the dark phase. While, ace singer Shreya Ghoshal shared the video, and wrote these 9minutes were beautiful as the whole nation was celebrating mini Diwali.

Actor Kangana Ranaut all the way from Manali home shared the photo, where the whole Ranaut family participated in the 9minute session against COVID-19. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda shared his photo with an inspirational note, which reads, always look for a ray of hope.

Check the post:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also shared the photo holding diya. Within no time their fans showered love in the comment section. A user wrote: Stay strong and safe, while another user wrote: Happy to see that nation is fighting the battle against COVID-19 by staying at their homes

Check the post:

Indeed, that’s the best way to express gratitude towards front line workers, who are are the warrior in combating the spread of the virus. PM Modi also joined the movement and lighted a diya in his residence. He also shared an inspirational poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee which reads, lightning the lamp is the only way to come out of the darkness.

