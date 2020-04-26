Coronavirus lockdown: The makers of the upcoming film 83 have rubbished the reports of 83 film releasing on digital. They have clarified that they will wait for the things to get normal and aim for a theatrical release.

Amid reports of a deal worth Rs 145 crore for the digital release of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer 83, the makers of the film have clarified that they are in no hurry to release the film and will wait for the lockdown to get over. Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar has told a news agency that there is no truth to these reports. Be it the producers or the director, everyone wants to wait for the theatrical release. They have decided to complete the film first and then take a decision.

He added that if the situation become worse six or nine months down the line, then they will reconsider the decision but currently they are not in a hurry. Everybody has shown interest in the project but they are not taking any call right now. If the film is in demand right now, it will also be in demand after a few months. Same is the case with Sooryavanshi and other films.

On March 20, it was decided by the makers to put 83 on hold in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. In the statement released by the makers, it was said that the next course of action will be decided when things become normal.

Reports are also rife that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s much-anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb might opt for a digital release. The makers are apparently in talks with Disney Plus Hotstar. A source close to the film unit revealed that Akshay Kumar does not want the investors to face any losses. The team of Laxmmi Bomb is hoping to complete the film by June and aim for a digital release since the theatres will be shut for many more months to come.

