Coronavirus lockdown: Television actors and Bigg Boss 13 best friends Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have taken up the Genda Phool challenge. The duo were nominated by Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actor Deepika Singh.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, television actresses have found a perfect way to keep themselves busy and their fans entertained, i.e a new challenge. In this challenge, some of the biggest names of the television industry are flaunting their dance moves on Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah’s latest song Genda Phool and the latest ones to join the list are Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Over the weekend, Rashami Desai shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen grooving on Genda Phool.

Dressed in a brown top and black leather pants, Rashami Desai is slaying the dance routine with her grace and expressions. It is also one of the first time that Rashami has taken up such a dance challenge. Needless to say, the video is receiving a lot of love and appreciation on social media as it has already crossed 3 lakh likes.

After Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee too shared a dance video on Genda Phool. In her video, Devoleena can be seen dancing on the trending song in a beautiful pink dress. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Devoleena said that she is in love with this song and decided to do this dance challenge because she has completely recovered from her back injury.

Both Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had been nominated by Deepika Singh to do the Genda Phool challenge. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor has also nominated other actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Shraddha Arya, Hina Khan and Tanvi Dogra.

