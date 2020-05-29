Coronavirus lockdown has changed the dynamics of work across industries in India. Amid this phase of uncertainity, work from home has become the new normal and television industry is no exception to it. In a latest interview with a news agency, actors like Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin and Sara Khan among others have shared their opinion on whether shooting from home is the new normal.

Speaking about how working from home, Rashami Desai said the new changes will bring in new choices in life. Even though they are currently at home, they are leaving no stone unturned to entertain audiences. Be it the actors or producers, everyone is putting so much effort into it. Emphasising that working from home is not easy, Rashami said that one becomes their own director and technician while shooting a film with an iPhone. That’s where the problem comes it. However, it is a wonderful experience.

Jasmin Bhasin said that we cannot do anything but to face the situation. If they are able to entertain the audience and spread any kind of positivity then it is good. Sara Khan, on the other hand, said that it will be an intriguing process. It wouldn’t be easy to create an entire set-up at home, but she is actually excited to see the outcome.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde gets trolled on sharing Samantha’s memes, says her Instagram was hacked

Also Read: Maidaan: Makers of Ajay Devgn starrer dismantle the football set despite 30 days of shoot left

Producer Rajan Shahi, who has produced hit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, expressed that he has seen a lot of creative people making really interesting videos and it is a very good way to communicate. But, it will be very difficult to shoot for 20 minutes daily for a daily soap.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala opens up about her father-in-law’s demise, travelling from Mumbai to Ghaziabad amid lockdown

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App