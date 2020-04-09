Coronavirus lockdown: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Television actor Rashami Desai is missing her close friends and co-workers. The actress recently shared throwback photos with Yuvika Chaudhary, Arti Singh, Tina Dutta and Mrunal Jain on her Instagram story.

Coronavirus lockdown: Actress Rashami Desai, who is currently seen essaying the role of Shalakha in Naagin 4, is making the most out of her free time during coronavirus lockdown. Be it cleaning the house, learning new skills to hosting her own show titled The RD show, Rashami is serving a lesson on how to be productive during lockdown to millions out there. Amidst all the fun happenings, Rashami recently got nostalgic looking at how far she has come personally and professionally and treated her fans with some throwback photos.

In the photos, Rashami Desai can be seen alongside her close friends and co-workers like Tina Dutta, Arti Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary and Mrunal Jain. Interestingly, the actor looks quite different yet the same in the photos. Although Rashami did not say anything in the Instagram stories but it is quite evident that Rashami is missing her close friends and acquaintances.

During her time in lockdown, Rashami Desai has come up with her own talk show titled The RD show, in which several celebrities from across the spectrum talk about their work and life experiences. The latest celebrity to feature on the show was RJ Mallishka.

After the lockdown is over, Rashami Desai will again get back on the sets of Naagin 4. Reports are rife that Rashami’s Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla is also expected to join the star cast of Naagin 4 soon. In the show, Sidharth will help Rashami’s character Shalakha in taking revenge from Brinda.

