Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Rashami Desai is entertaining her fans with fun TikTok videos. Take a look-

Television actor Rashami Desai has found her creative outlet in TikTok videos amid coronavirus lockdown. After multiple requests from her fans, Rashami is finally on TikTok and she is leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained. From dance, makeup, challenges to outfit changes, she is one of the celebrities who is making the out of her time in lockdown. One of the recent videos of Rashami on TikTok, which she later shared on Instagram, features her grooving on popular song Leja Leja.

Dressed in a backless black and red dress styled with some neck jewellery and half up half down hair do, Rashami Desai is stealing all the attention with her captivating expressions and fun dance moves. Interestingly, the video has not just managed to impress her fans with the video but also her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Vishal Singh Aditya, who has left a flirtatious compliment in the comment section.

Another video shared by Rashami Desai features her getting her makeup done from a special makeup artist. The special makeup artist is none other than her niece. The video is so adorable that you surely wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off the duo. Rashami followed this video with a transition one in which she flaunts her various glamorous avatars.

After Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai joined the starcast of Naagin 4. However, reports are rife that the makers have decided not to continue with her character Shalakha as the show is heading towards a complete transformation post lockdown. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Rashami Desai to announce her next project.

