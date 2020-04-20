Coronavirus lockdown: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's much-awaited song Pyaar Karoge is out on music streaming platforms. Sharing the song with his fans, the actor said emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na.

The countdown for Salman Khan’s much-awaited song Pyaar Karoga has begun. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Salman Khan has decided to make his debut on YouTube and his first video is going to be a musical advise to his fans to love, practice social distancing and follow the guidelines of Lockdown. On April 20, Monday, Salman Khan has shared the audio of his song Pyaar Karona and it is now available on all music platforms like Amazon Prime Music, Gaana, Apple Music, Saavn among many others.

The 4-minute song begins on a soothing note with Salman Khan singing Pyaar Karona, Aitihaat Karona, Khyaal Karona and Madad Karona. Singing Saare Jahan Se Achha, he advised his fans to take care of a few things like working from home, spending some time with the family, salute the doctors and police force and follow what they are saying.

Sung by Salman Khan, Pyaar Karona has been composed by Sajid Wajid and penned by the superstar along with Hussain Dalal. Speaking about the song, Salman shared with a news portal that he had this tune in his mind and the word karona fitted aptly in it. They decided to jam on it for five minutes and were ready with the lyrics. He expressed that the lyrics of the song express what he wants to tell the world- pyaar karona, madad karona and sabr rakho na.

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s film Radhe is slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid. Fans are eagerly waiting to know if the film will release on the designated date or will be postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

