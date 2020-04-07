Coronavirus Lockdown: Actor Sana Khan has treated her fans with a hilarious video in which she can be seen washing dirty sheets in a hilarious manner. The video has garnered more than 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

Coronavirus Lockdown: The 21-day lockdown imposed by Indian government till April 14 has urged everyone, including celebrities, to engage in household chores. From cooking to cleaning, the actors have been doing everything that they couldn’t find time for in their day-to-day routines earlier. This has also led to a flurry of hilarious videos online highlighting their plight and wishing for the a world without coronavirus. One such celebrity who has been grabbing attention for her witty Instagram stories is Sana Khan.

A few hours ago, Sana Khan shared a video on her Instagram account that now is making fans go ROFL. In the video, Sana Khan can be seen hilariously venting out her anger while washing dirty sheets in a cute night suit. While sharing the video, Sana wrote in the caption she has vented out all her anger by saying go corona go while removing every dirt from the sheets.

On a side note, Sana wrote that she has 2 washing machines. In no time, the video has managed to garner more than 1 lakh likes. Moreover, actors like Aashka Goradia and Iqbal Khan has also reacted to the post along with many other fans.



Sana Khan recently found herself in the controversies after she decided to expose her ex-boyfriend and chereographer Melvin Louis. The actor alleged that Melvin cheated her but many other girls. Along with lying to her and taking money from several other girls, he also impregnated a girl. On the work front, Sana Khan featured in Hotstar’s web series Special Ops, in which she essayed the role of Sonya.

