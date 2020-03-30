Coronavirus lockdown: The Whole nation came forward to fight the battle against novel coronavirus, now actor Sanjay Dutt shares the post requesting the people of India to follow the Government's instruction and stay indoors, as it's the only way to break the spread of COVID-19 cycle.

Coronavirus lockdown: After the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in India, earlier this week PM Narendra Modi urged its people to stay indoors to break the spreading cycle of the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, prominent personalities like actor Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Raj Kumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, T- Series owner Bhushan Kumar, BJP leaders and many more came forward to support the government and made donations to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

Now Sanjay Dutt posted a video requesting people to follow the Government’s rule. In the video, Dutt with folded hands appealed and said, kindly don’t step outside from homes unless it’s necessary. Its high time we should support our Government and follows its instructions as the virus is pandemic, let’s do our bit by staying at homes, its the only way to curb novel coronavirus.

Indeed, small efforts creates a big difference in every mission and that’s what Bollywood is doing right now. Dutt’s video was appreciated by his fans and they flooded the comments section with love and respect for him. A user wrote: thank you Sanjay baba, we are following every rule. While another user wrote: We have to fight against COVID-19 and we will win.

Check the post:

Talking about the current scenario of infected cases in India, it has crossed 1000 mark which is 1071 out of which 942 cases are active, whereas, death toll jumped to 29, while 99 cases have been cured/discharged, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Prime Minister Modi noted that extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, which was why even in this globalized era, most of the world had quarantined itself. This was an unavoidable step taken to fight this pandemic, but it was also hugely consequential: MEA #COVID19 https://t.co/e4wtwPU9Qi — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

