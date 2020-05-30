Sanya Malhotra recently underwent a finger reconstruction surgery. She plans to fly back to Delhi to be with her parents.

The time in lockdown has not been an easy ride for Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra. Even though it started on a great note, it soon took a dramatic turn after she met with an accident within the confines of her own house. It was only recently that the actor hinted in an Instagram post that her past 9 days were a crazy ride but she is back with a reconstructed little finger. She commented, ‘long story, little finger’ and asked everyone to stay safe.

Interestingly, the back story of Sanya Malhotra’s reconstructed little finger is out and it will leave you shocked. A source close to Sanya has revealed to a news portal that the actress was all alone making chutney at home during lockdown. As soon as she switched on the blender, the lid flew off. While struggling to put back the lid, Sanya’s hand accidentally entered the whirring jar and blood started gushing out.

Due to the blood loss, Sanya started feeling drowsy and called a friend over to prevent her from fainting. She was soon rushed to the hospital and found out that she has suffered two fractures, one dislocation and two-three major cuts. The actor had to undergo a surgery immediately. When tested for coronavirus, Sanya’s reports came out negative.To help her manage things while recuperating, Sanya has urged to old roommate to move in with her. She also plans to fly back to Delhi to be with her parents.

On the professional front, Sanya Malhotra will be seen in upcoming films like Ludo, Shakuntala Devi and Pagglait.

