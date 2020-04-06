Coronavirus lockdown: Sara Ali Khan shared interesting steps to get over this boredom. Sara Ali Khan shared a video from her early dance rehearsals, she said that this is amazing to keep a routine like this. She told people that they might be getting bored but there are so many things that can change your moods and can also help in grooming. He advises people that one can revise the previous edition of your work. Or one might revisit the older tradition. And all those who love to sing, for them Sara says do riyaz, practice and learn more. Sara Ali Khan advised people that it is going for frutation only. She said that this quarantine you all can enjoy these things and can watch this video.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading young actresses and she grabbed the attention of everyone since she has entered the Bollywood industry. She has a huge talent and her looks are cherry on the top. But the most important thing that makes her everyone’s favourite is he her down to earth nature and her qualities to win hearts in no time. Her simplicity is the addition to her personality which makes her extraordinary from others.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Atrangi Re and Varun Dhawan starring remake of Coolie No.1. Amid lockdown, Sara is highly active in sharing her views and advice to people how they can groom themselves in the quarantine.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App