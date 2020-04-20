Sara Khan and Parul Chauhan whose combination has gained a lot of popularity after the show Bidaai are coming back to impress you. This television sister dua has changed the scenario of the television and gave a new direction to the serials.

Sara Khan and Parul Chauhan whose combination has gained a lot of popularity after the show Bidaai are coming back to impress you. This television sister dua has changed the scenario of the television and gave a new direction to the serials. As it was based on the raise discrimination in society. It reflects how a dark person deals with this society and especially when there are white complexion people are around. In Indian culture, we have marked a beauty meter as the rate of colour complexion. We judge beauty by the colour of the person.

To change the mindset of the people producer Ranjan Shahai started this show as his first production. When he begins with serial he has nothing to lose and doesn’t even have a studio. The shoe was not even registered on his name in the beginning. Ranjan Sahai got nostalgic on the re-run of the show Baabul Is Sapna Bidaai. He shared some pictures and shared how much nostalgic he got when he received the news of there telecast of his first production show. The producer said that he felt a game-changer in his life when this show goes on air.

The duo of this serial portrays how we can make a change in society with a little effort. It was a story of 2 sisters out which one was with bright colour and has commendable beauty according to society. And one had dark complexion which made her exceptional in the society and would not allow standing among all.

After that, a few shows have also been made on the same concept but did not win hearts the way this show had won. Sharad Poornima is star’s current show with a similar idea. It is also doing good but Bidaai will bring the reminiscent.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App