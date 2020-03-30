Coronavirus lockdown: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh shares an informative video on how to take all the necessary precautions before stepping out from the house. The video got praises by his fans and they call him sweet!

Coronavirus lockdown: As the novel coronavirus rips through a stunned global population, people all around the world have now joined their hands together in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Meanwhile, prominent Bollywood personalities are coming forward to help the Government to save lives and donated to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

While, some actors like Erica Fernandes, Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, and many others are sharing informative videos on social media to spread the message on how to stay safe, amid coronavirus outbreak. Earlier today, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor, Shaheer Sheikh shared a video where he explains how to stay safe when stepping out of the house due to emergency.

The video concludes 3 crucial aspects which are as follows, first– try not to go out, just in case you have to step outside to buy groceries– avoid touching any surface, money, door, handles, doorbells, etc. Second– take a shower just after stepping in the house.

Third– Clean each surface and household items with disinfectant. Indeed the video was quite useful. Within no time his fans showered love upon him and called him sweet! The video got more than 2 lakh views with many comments in his appreciation.

Earlier, also Sheikh shared a post where he can be seen embracing nature and wrote: Here’s the best chance to cherish little things in life, which has unknowingly taken a back seat in our lives. During self-quarantine, he cooks, cleans his house, meditates and takes care of plants. Indeed he is setting the perfect example on how to utilize the time during self-isolation.

