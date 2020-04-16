Shehnaz Gill is one of the most iconic contestants of Bigg Bods season 13. she has managed to bagged maximum attension out there and wins hearts by her innocent and crazy activities in the house.

Shehnaz Gill is one of the most iconic contestants of Bigg Bods season 13. she has managed to bagged maximum attension out there and wins hearts by her innocent and crazy activities in the house. She bagged many fans and her followers on Instagram turned out to be double after the show. She belongs to a Punjabi industry, but her entry to the television is just ultimate.

She came as Punjab Ki Katrina and introduce herself in the same manner but her unique style made her Shehnaaz Gill for everyone. Her way of talking was super amazing that awe leaves people for her, he flipping attitude was loved by the audience. As she managed to make a phenomenal fan following, to keep her fans happy and sorted she posted a smiling photo for them.

She can’t keep the audience for her amazing work. Also, her friendship with Sidharth Shukla made people fall in love with her. Shehnaaz Gill also gets a show just after Bigg Boss season 13. She performed well in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but she confirmed her feelings for Sidharth Shukla and said that she accepts the fact that she has some real feelings for Sidharth Shukla and she cannot feel the same for anyone else. Sidharth

She has also worked with Sidharth Shukla after coming back out of the BB house and she managed to win hearts again. The audience loved them together and they even beat all the couple on the views on YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App