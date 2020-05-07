Coronavirus lockdown: Actor Shivin Narang was rushed to the hospital earlier this week after he fell on a glass table at his home. The actor has now recovered and has penned a thank you for the doctors and hospital staff.

The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak has not proved to be an easy ride for Beyhadh 2 actor and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Shivin Narang. The actor recently met with an unfortunate accident and had to undergo a surgery amid coronavirus lockdown. As fans pray for his well being and speedy recovery, Shivin has shared a health update on his Instagram account and thanked the hospital staff for taking good care of him.

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed and then outside the hospital premise, Shivin Narang wrote that all is well with him. Informing his friends, family and loved ones that he is back home, Shivin thanked them for their prayers and blessings. He said that he met with an unfortunate accident at home and had to undergo a surgery.

Shivin Narang then extended his gratitude towards the doctors and healthcare staff of Kokilaben Hospital for taking good care of him amid a difficult scenario. He recalled a hospital staff telling him that if they wouldn’t do all this, then who will.

Also Read: Baiju Bawra: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film?

Also Read: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s dance video will drive away those lockdown blues, watch

Reports are rife that Shivin Narang injured his hand earlier this week after falling on a glass table. The actor was rushed to the hospital since he lost a lot of blood. The situation was particular difficult because his parents were not with him at the accident. On the professional front, Shivin Narang’s Beyhadh 2 co-starring Jennifer Winget recently came to an early end due to COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, no new episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are being aired on television because the grand finale has not been shot yet.

Also Read: Keh Gayi Sorry: First look poster of Shehnaaz Gill’s song with Jassie Gill out now, teaser to release tomorrow

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App