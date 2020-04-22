Sidharth Shukla and Paras have been entered into the Bigg boss house during season 13. Initially, they have been rivals and have performed for different team's Sidharth Shukla has had some major issues with Rashami Desai.

Paras Chhabra has teamed up with Rashami so he automatically turned out to be the rival to Sidharth Shukla. At that time, Sidharth Sukla has very sincere for his team, he has been a tremendous friend with Asim Riaz. Later he faced trust issues with Asim Riaz so he bro friendship with him. Just in a row, he turned out to be friends with paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

Eventually, Sidharth Shukla did favours to paras Chhabra that made them dear friends. But during a lockdown, it has been seen that Sidharth Shukla has ended a friendship with paras chhabra. Sidharth Shukla during the show used his power to save Paras Chhabra. In a task given by Bigg Boss Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Shenaaz Gill were unsaved, he might also have a chance to protect Mahira, Asim and Rashami but he knows that Asim and Rashami are already saved. So they decided to protect their favourites.

Rashami and Asim stuck to protect Shehnaaz Gill but Sidharth Shukla said that he will save Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were the rivals ever since the game takes hype. And Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra’s friendship was something that doesn’t like by Shehnaaz. Now people also believe that they got apart because Shehnaaz don’t want their friendship.

