Coronavirus lockdown: After giving a hotel for treating of COVID-19 patients, actor Sonu Sood started an initiative, Shakti Annadanam in association with BMC which aims to provide food to more than 45,000 people.

Coronavirus warriors: Amid lockdown, daily wage workers are the ones who are being severely hit by its effect, as they have no money to feed their families. Various Bollywood actors came forward to help these breadwinners, in which some are taking care of their film crew unit while others are donating funds into their bank accounts. Actor Sonu Sood has a heart of gold, as his deed of feeding 45,000 people in the time of the COVID-19 crisis is much appreciated by all.

Sonu teamed up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help as many people as possible. On a daily basis, more than 45,000 people helped under this initiative, places like Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu, and Bandra are in more focus.

In conversation with a leading website, the actor said, started an initiative, Shakti Annadanam, in the name of his father which aims to provide food to the needy ones. Some are blessed to have food, shelter, water which are basic for many but for others, its a necessity. Keeping that in mind he decided to do his bit as a responsible citizen.

Earlier, the actor also gave his hotel for the treatment of corona positive patient. Its time for all, to stay united and do their bit likewise front line workers who are working day and night to save millions of lives keeping their life at risk, happy to help real heroes of our county, Sonu said.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan also offered their 4-storey building to COVID-19 patients, as the hopitals are overwhelmed by the infected people.

