Coronavirus lockdown: The lockdown has bow become boredom for the people who love socializing and now it is getting difficult for them to spend time. To reduce the boredom at home government re-launched the 90's iconic shows on DD.

Sony Leone is all excited to watch 90s iconic television series Ramayana, Mahabharat, and Shaktinan. While everyone is quarantined at home and getting bored with their daily routine, the government has announced the come back of television shows from 90. The iconic shows like Ramayana, Shaktiman and Mahabharat have now been telecasted on Doordarshan. Year’s ago, when television has introduced Ramayana, Mahabharat and Shaktiman these shows have won hearts and ruled the history.

The shows were made so pure and well researched that everyone believes on those chapters of Ramayan and Mahabharat. And there were only one Superhero those days, Shaktiman. These shows have come back to try the magic in the 21 century. Well, not just the common people, actors, singers, and other celebs are super excited to watch the show. Sunny Leone also showed her gesture of excitement for the come back of the shoe. On her twitter handle she had said that they took her seriously, to the reference to administration she added telecast of Ramayana, Mahabharat and Shaktiman is here.

Talking about the Splitsvilla host, she garnered the attention of everyone. She had reached to the pinnacle of success in no time. She had struggled a lot and tried enough to make her presence. The actors have been continuously supporting the lockdown and appreciating the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supporting the state government in all. Many celebs have donated into the PM care funds and many have donated into the CM care funds.

