Hina Khan recently treated her fans with some sun-kissed post workout photos. The photos are now taking social media by a storm.

From cooking, cleaning, sketching, making YouTube videos, working out to playing dress ups, Hina Khan is making the most out of her time in lockdown. Ever since the lockdown has been announced, Hina Khan has served different ways to keep oneself busy. Most of all, she has stressed the importance of working out amid lockdown. While she’s at it, Hina makes sure to look her absolute best, making her contemporaries quite envious (in a positive way).

Just a few hours ago, Hina Khan treated everyone with some sun-kissed post workout photos and they are now taking social media by a storm for all the right reasons. In the photos, Hina can be seen dressed in a tropical print co-ord set with a matching hairband and no makeup. As she poses under the bright sun, she looks absolutely stunning.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Hina wrote that life is too short so one should make everyone outfit count. She said that she doesn’t just put hard work in her workouts but also in looking stylish as it makes her really happy from inside. Responding to the post, Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna told her that she should stop making everyone feel guilty. Now, that’s a friendship we root for.

Just like Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna has also been stealing limelight with her entertaining posts on Instagram. Recently, the actress treated everyone with some stunning photos from Eid. Dressed in a green outfit, Surbhi amped up her look with some polka jewellery.

